Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €240.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.83 ($261.61).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.95 ($228.03) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €204.27. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

