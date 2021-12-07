Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,857.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,704.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

