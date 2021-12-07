Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

