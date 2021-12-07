American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

