American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group by 1,728.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,019,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

