American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 26984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Specifically, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,783 shares of company stock worth $3,626,012. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $9,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.