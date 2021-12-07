AmonD Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2,634.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

