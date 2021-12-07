Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will post sales of $46.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $164.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.28 million to $164.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.67 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,426 shares of company stock worth $29,386,540 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of AMPL traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,261. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

