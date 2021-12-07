Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

AMPL stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.64. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,426 shares of company stock worth $29,386,540. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.