Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices has a one year low of $139.49 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

