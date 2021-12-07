Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

