Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $230.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $877.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CWST traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.75. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.