Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. ExlService posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,741. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. ExlService has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

