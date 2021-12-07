Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $83.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $343.05 million, with estimates ranging from $335.82 million to $349.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.