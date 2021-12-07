Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MIXT stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,544. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $284.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

