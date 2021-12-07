Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,761 shares of company stock worth $169,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 123.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

