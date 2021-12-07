Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 1,502,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

