Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. 1,122,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.