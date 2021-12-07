Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $292.10

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.10.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.41. 7,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

