Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target at $19.67

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$14.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.