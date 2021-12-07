Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $13.00

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,330,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 552,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

