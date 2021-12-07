Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $32.00

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DCP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 3,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,464. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 3.43. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 498.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 785,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,499,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

