Analysts Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Target Price at C$12.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.64. 277,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.67.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.