Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $14.67

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 47,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

