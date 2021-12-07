Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ichor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ichor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ichor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Ichor has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

