Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $301.75

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.