Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $76.43

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KYMR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. 313,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
