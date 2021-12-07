Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $76.43

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,243 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.80. 313,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

