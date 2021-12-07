Analysts Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) PT at $23.50

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OCINF opened at $27.50 on Friday. OCI has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

