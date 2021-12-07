Analysts Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $58.17

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 3,985,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,940. PROG has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

