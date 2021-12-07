Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $103.71

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,029. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

