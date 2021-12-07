Analysts Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $149.41

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 127,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.