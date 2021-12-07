Analysts Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

