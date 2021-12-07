Analysts Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT at C$7.57

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$638.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.