Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $49.43

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.
WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 72,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
