Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $63.89

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.71. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

