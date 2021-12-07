Analyzing Yunji (YJ) and The Competition

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yunji to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yunji and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -60.94 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.17

Yunji’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yunji and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 146 724 1114 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Yunji’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22% Yunji Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Summary

Yunji rivals beat Yunji on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.