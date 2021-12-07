Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,425. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright upgraded Applied DNA Sciences to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

