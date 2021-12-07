Aragon Trading 25.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Aragon coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00008108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $163.76 million and $28.44 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00211257 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.