Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $12,284,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.