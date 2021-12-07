Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,178 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

