Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

