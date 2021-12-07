Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $191,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

