Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $244,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

