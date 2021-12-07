ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $633,037.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $633,037.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

