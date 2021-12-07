Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 9.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.65. 4,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

