Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 11.3%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $73.31. 46,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,176,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

