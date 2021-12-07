Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of ASPU stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 199,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,772. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,209 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

