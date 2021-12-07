Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.