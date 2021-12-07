Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.87 Million in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 378,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.94% of Spok at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spok by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spok by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Spok by 23.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Spok’s payout ratio is -18.31%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

