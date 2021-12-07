Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,695,566 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,695,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,411,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $347.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.